Lumber and hardware store owner retiring after 42 years

After more than 40 years as the only mom-and-pop hardware store in Lansford, Panther Valley Lumber is closing.

LANSFORD, Pa. — Bob Davidovich has been a familiar face to people in Lansford for more than four decades as the owner of Panther Valley Lumber.

In a few weeks, he will have a different title: Retired.

"I'm 69 years old, and I just had another grandchild, and it's time to spend some time with the grandchildren. My wife recently retired last year, so it's just. It's time," said Davidovich.

An everything-must-go-sale is underway. The business will officially close in a few weeks.

Panther Valley Lumber is the only mom-and-pop hardware store in Lansford.

Bob says it gave him an edge.

"I guess with the big boxes, they have to drive further. It was a matter of convenience I was here. In 1999, I added this extra 5,000 square feet of hardware to fulfill the people's needs in the community," said Davidovich.

People who have shopped here for as long as the business has been open say they will miss the convenience of a store right in their neighborhood, but more importantly, they will miss the friendly faces inside.

"It was convenient and the hospitality; the people here are friendly, very friendly. It's what I liked about the store," said Tom Tkach, Summit Hill.

Bob will miss his long-time customers and says he will miss the smiles on kids' faces when they come to see George, the store's Tabby cat.

"I just want to thank everyone for coming and patronizing my business and allowing me to live the American dream," said Davidovich.