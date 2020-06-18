Low-interest loans offered to small businesses hurt by COVID-19 in Carbon County

The Carbon Chamber and Economic Development Corporation is now offering low-interest loans as relief for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — There’s some relief for small businesses that were financially impacted by the pandemic.

The Carbon Chamber and Economic Development Corporation is now offering low-interest loans.

At Molly Maguire's in Jim Thorpe, the deck was filled with people wanting a sip and a bite.

The owners say it's a relief getting back in business in the green phase after being shut down due to the pandemic.



That's why hearing that the Carbon Chamber and Economic Development Corporation is offering low-interest loans to small businesses in Carbon County that were financially impacted by COVID-19 is welcome news.



The Carbon Chamber says loans of $1,000 to $2,500 are available with a fixed interest rate of 1%.

No payments would have to be made in the first six months.



“Yeah, anything that's available, anything resources financially available for any small business in our municipality would beneficial, absolutely,” said Molly Maguire’s co-owner Darren Behan.



Just down from Molly Maguire's on Broadway, the Jim Thorpe House of Jerky was also busy, much to the delight of owner Mike Spillman.

He was forced to close during the pandemic and is also happy to hear about the loan.



“Most definitely, you can always use the help,” said Spillman. “We still got the bills coming in, electric the water, sewer, and all that stuff coming in," said Spillman.



Kathy Henderson is with the Carbon Chamber.



“When the county chamber merged with economic development, the county commissioners entrusted a fund to us to administrate for loans, low-interest loans for our local businesses,” said Henderson.



The Carbon Chamber says the money can be used for expenses after April 1 and includes utilities, rent or mortgage, and business supplies.



The general manager of Bonnie and Clyde in Lehighton says it's good to know someone is looking out for small businesses.



“Especially there's a lot of local businesses in town that it's good to know that they were taken care of as well,” said Keith Blackwell.

If you want more information about the low-interest loans, you are asked to contact the Carbon Chamber and Economic Development Corporation.

Loans are first come, first served until the money runs out.