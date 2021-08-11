Local tourism agencies welcome return of international visitors

Travel restrictions imposed when the pandemic hit have been loosened. Fully vaccinated international travelers are now allowed back into the U.S.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — It's been nearly 20 months since international visitors have been allowed to into the country. The absence of visitors hurt many industries, including tourism.

"Having international travel come back really is a signal that there's some positivity in letting folks travel, whereas for the last 18 months, they were not able to travel internationally," said Chris Barrett, head of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

All adult international travelers coming stateside must be fully vaccinated. Those travelers will also need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken three days prior. Children under two are exempt.

With Monroe, Carbon, Wayne, and Pike Counties so close to bigger cities, visitors who want to get out of the lifestyle for a few days often find themselves in smaller communities like Jim Thorpe.

"The natural beauty of the region absolutely draws people to it, number one. The rivers, the hiking, the outdoor activities really attract those guests, just as they do local guests, also to the beauty of the smaller towns, like Jim Thorpe. Jim Thorpe is not only nationally known, it's internationally known. It makes every top-ten list of things a tourist or traveler has to visit when they come to the northeast or they come to the United States," said Barrett.