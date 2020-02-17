Anti-hazing and bullying presentation held in Carbon County

Concerned parents, school administrators, and some elected officials met near Lehighton on Monday to talk about bullying and hazing.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — More than a dozen people, some parents of Lehighton Area School District students, some teachers and administrators, listened to a presentation at Franklin Township Fire Company near Lehighton. The topic was anti-bullying and hazing.

"I am concerned of what is going on. I want to hear what they are going to do about it and how it will be addressed. I am just concerned for my grandchildren," Trudy Bonser said.

What Trudy Bonser is referring to are recent allegations of bullying and hazing at Lehighton Area Middle School.

The Carbon County district attorney's office is currently investigating.

One woman, who did not want to give her name, says she has a family member who was involved in the bullying and hazing incident.

"This is unacceptable. Hazing and bullying, it can always progress to worse things, sexual assault and it's unacceptable behavior."

People who showed up to listen to speakers tell Newswatch 16 that bullying and hazing are happening far too often and it's important for people to learn how to handle it.

"It's very important to keep this message going. It's unfortunate when these things do happen but it's important for us to keep the right message going," said Lehighton Area School District guidance counselor James Blakeslee.

Frank Tamburri led the program. He's from the Anti Hazing Collaborative organization.

"What it comes down to is trying to inform the people that if you see something that isn't right, tell someone," Tamburri said.