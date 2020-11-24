Lehighton Area School District keeping current learning system

Many school districts across Pennsylvania have until Monday to make a decision on how learning will continue for students.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The Lehighton Area School District is choosing to continue with its current model of full five-day, in-person instruction for elementary and middle school students, and a hybrid system for high school students.

"That is what the board decided. That's what they felt and looked at different case by case. We are, we had a total of four cases at the high school positive, one at the middle school. So when you look at the cases, they felt that the case counts, even aside from what the county's average and level is of spread that they felt they wanted to stay the course," said Lehighton Area Superintendent Jonathan Clever.

Gov. Tom Wolf is requiring Pre-K to 12 public schools in counties that have been in the substantial transmission level for at least two consecutive weeks to commit to safety measures. Schools will need to sign a letter, committing to following the rules.

If schools choose not to, they must move to fully remote learning without all extra-curricular activities.

"In the event, there is spread as some people are projecting with the holiday season, that we will move to a virtual platform based upon those guidelines that are presented. It's part of the documentation that we have to sign for the state," said Clever.

Suzanne Homm has two children in the district, one in elementary and one in high school.

"It concerns me. I mean, part of me wants them to do the virtual over the holidays. I mean, people are still going to get together no matter what, so I think in the long run, in that period of time for the kids to all be home would probably be the best," said Homm.