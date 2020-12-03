Lehighton Area School District does deep clean of all buildings

Lehighton Area School District has postponed after school activities for the next few days, as a deep cleaning of district buildings takes place.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Classes are still in session at Lehighton Area School District. After school activities, however, have been canceled since Tuesday.

Events for this weekend planned at the high school and middle school are also off. All this as Coronavirus concerns continue to impact our area.

"It just keeps going from one to the other to the other. It's a vicious circle. Everyone should take precautions. It's scary," said Mary Smith, Lehighton.

Superintendent Jonathan Cleaver tells Newswatch 16, there have been no positive cases of coronavirus reported to the district, but extra precautions are being taken.

"In-house, we are doing what we are calling enhanced cleaning. Really just spending extra, diligent time in the classrooms and doing almost like a summer type cleaning," said Cleaver.

District officials tell Newswatch 16, while they don't have the capabilities to offer online alternatives. They do have a plan in place in case they need to close schools.

"It's one of those things where you look at it, it's not if, it's almost when at this point, that you do have it, how do you react. We are taking leads from other states that are making decisions, drastic decisions," said Cleaver.

The district's bus company is also cleaning the entire fleet in order to help control the spread of the virus.