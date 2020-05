Roughly 285 acres were scorched.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Crews say a brush fire that broke out in a state park in Carbon County is now 100-percent contained.

The flames broke out Wednesday afternoon in the woods of Lehigh Gorge State Park, and then spread into some state game lands.

Crews say they'll be on standby throughout the night keeping an eye out for hot spots.