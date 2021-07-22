Leaky steeple pulled down for repairs

Church members in Carbon County tell us the steeple is made from 7,500 pounds of bronze and steel.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Crews removed a leaky steeple from a church in Carbon County on Thursday.

Since the steeple on Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lehighton couldn't be patched, a company that specializes in this type of repair was called in.

That company happens to be the one that built the steeple nearly 50 years ago.

"That's what they're doing here today. They're going to take the steeple off, truck it out to Campbellsville, Kentucky, and about eight or ten weeks from now, bring it back and reinstall it on the church roof for us," said Al Sellers, a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran.