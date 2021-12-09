Lawmakers react to KME closure in Carbon County

Lawmakers say they plan to work together to ensure the workers at KME receive assistance to help them transition into new jobs.

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — Two local lawmakers are speaking out after several hundred workers at a manufacturing plant found out last week - they'll soon be out of a job.

Kovatch Mobile Equipment in Nesquehoning manufactures fire trucks that get shipped all around the country.

But its parent company, Rev Group, announced on Friday that production would be moving elsewhere this spring - meaning hundreds in that community will be out of work.

State Senator John Yudichak and State Representative Doyle Heffley released a statement saying in part: "It's very disappointing that REV group never engaged local or state leaders about future plans for the Nesquehoning plant or gave stakeholders the opportunity to keep the plant open."