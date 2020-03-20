Laundromats allowed to operate under state shutdown guidelines

The lieutenant governor clarified the status of laundry services in a tweet Friday morning.

LANSFORD, Pa. — The coronavirus pandemic has been a very fluid situation for business owners across our area.

When Governor Tom Wolf ordered that all non-life-sustaining businesses to close on Thursday night, owners of laundromats everywhere became concerned, including foks at Panther Valley Laundromat in Lansford.

"A beer distributor can stay open, but a laundromat can't. We don't do wash, dry and fold service. people in this community don't have a vehicle to go get their clothes washed," said owner Nicholas Ritzko.

On Friday, lieutenant governor John Fetterman tweeted that laundromats are deemed essential and can stay open, which is a huge relief to customers who have to rely on these services.

"We are trying to get rid of this virus as soon as possible. What are we supposed to do, sit in dirty clothes and bacteria?" asked Donna Kaminsky.

"If you don't have clean clothes, you're going to end up getting sick. You need clean clothes," Tonya Plesnevich said.

Ritzo says that even before the coronavirus pandemic, they were meticulous with their approach to keeping the laundromat clean and tidy.