Last day for swimming at Beltzville State Park

Annual Beltzville visitors say Labor Day was calmer than they've seen in the past.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — One family pork barbeque that happens each year at Beltzville is usually a lot bigger but, the Philly natives tell Newswatch 16 many of their family friends chose not to travel between counties because of the pandemic

"Right now, I'm with my family, if my friends would've been here, it would've been better," said Giselle Tenemaza. "But I know because of the pandemic a lot of people aren't coming out. We're aware of it, we just have to social distance between each other."

Park manager Alma Holmes tells us Beltzville is still operating at 75 percent of its normal capacity, and Labor Day was quieter than years past. Nonetheless, she says nearly 65 cars were lined up waiting for the gates to open at 8 a.m.

"We are prepared, we have traffic control assistance out on the roadways, and we do still have additional staff out here to control crowds," Holmes said.

A family that was part of that morning rush, but they say once inside the park, other guests were respectful of their space.

"It has been nice, and actually we did kind of pick this one because we thought it would be less crowded," said Cindy Bleazard. "And so far, we haven't had anybody around us, so it's been just what we expected."

Once dusk falls on Labor Day at Beltzville State Park, that means the swimming season is officially over.

"We close the swimming area at the end of business today and it will go back to just the lake at that point," said Holmes.