'Lansford United' program hopes to fight crime with security cameras

One borough in Carbon County hopes a new program will help prevent crime. Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice talked with residents who like the idea.

LANSFORD, Pa. — Drive along almost any street in Lansford, and you're sure to find several homes with security cameras out front.

Eve Lloyd-Jones's home on West Ridge Street has two of them.

"There's too many people breaking into cars and stealing packages off porches in the area, so I got one to cover my porch and have one upstairs to cover my car."

That's why she says she'll be registering her cameras to be a part of a new program called Lansford United. The Lansford Police Department started it to fight crime and save the department time when investigating.

It's asking residents who have security cameras on their property to register them.

"We have no access to your cameras without your permission. Basically, all the registry is; it's a confidential list of residences that have cameras in town. So, if there's a crime that occurs on the 300 block of East Paterson, we can look at our registry. 'Hey, you know, John Doe and Betty Connor down the street have cameras.' We can go to those addresses and say, 'Hey, were you able to see any of this that happened?'" said Lansford Police Sgt. Shawn Nunemacher.

Some houses have multiple cameras on their property. People tell Newswatch 16 that as word begins to spread about the program, they hope it will deter more crime in the area.

"I just think it's a good idea. There is too much crime going on, too many people trying to break into cars," Jadynn Chando said. "A few months ago, someone was going around trying to get catalytic converts out of people's cars. So that's the main reason I got a security camera because I can't afford someone trying to mess with my car."

"People on Facebook are always looking for, 'Does anybody have footage of this block, or do you know at this time?' So I'd love to help if I can help solve more crimes," Lloyd-Jones said.

If you want to participate in the Lansford United program, you can register your camera at the Lansford Police Department or the borough building.