Fall Fest in Carbon County

The festival was held along West Ridge Street in downtown Lansford Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough.

Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.

"We had a great time. My middle daughter Giana she bounced in the bounce house and did the little activity, got her face painted, got Italian ice. Got a bunch of baked goods, we supported the cub scouts, and got some beef sticks," said Jessica Sacco, Fall Fest attendee.

The Fall Fest was in partnership with the Grace Community Church in Carbon County.