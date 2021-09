Production is shifting to other plants owned by the parent company.

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — A plant in Carbon County that makes custom firefighting vehicles is closing.

Production at the KME Kovatch plant in Nesquehoning will be completed by April 2022, according to a release from REV Group, its parent company.

A KME facility in Roanoke, Virginia, is also closing.

New incoming orders will be transferred to other REV Fire Group manufacturing facilities.