Juveniles injured after gun discharged at rifle range

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — Two juveniles in Carbon County were taken to the hospital after a gun was discharged Saturday night.

Nesquehoning police were called to the state-operated rifle range on state Route 93 for reports of gunshots around 10 p.m.

The four juveniles inside the range denied having a gun, but officers heard a gunshot from the car they were sitting in.

The juveniles told police two of them were shot when the gun went off as they were trying to hide it.

They were both taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are not known after the incident.