Jim Thorpe train ride attraction derailed again?

Company operating train accuses borough of not following through on an agreement to resolve a legal dispute.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — In Carbon County, a popular attraction that appeared to be back on track now may be facing another derailment.

The railroad company that operates the passenger train ride in Jim Thorpe says borough officials are not sticking to an agreement made earlier this year.

Downtown Jim Thorpe is hailed for its idyllic and picturesque settings, nestled in the mountains in Carbon County.

The beautiful views and attractions draw visitors from all over.

But since the pandemic of COVID-19, the lack of tourism has hurt many businesses here.

Molly Maguires Pub and Steakhouse co-owner Darren Behan, said he tried to run it as take out only but has since shuttered the place.

"We appreciate the support but at the end of the day, until we figured out what was going on with any form of governmental funds, it really wasn't cutting it,” said Behan.

As businesses and shops are waiting for the coronavirus restrictions to be lifted, now there's another possible set back.

Reading and Northern Railroad, which operates the popular train ride attraction in Jim Thorpe, is accusing borough council of not following through on a promised agreement to resolve a legal dispute.

Last November, when the borough sued Reading for unpaid amusement taxes, the company shut down its train rides.

In February it was announced the trains were back on track.

Now the company says council has not followed through with an amended ordinance that would halt any further legal action against it.

This has area businesses worried.

“That's mainly where most of our business comes from. They always come from the back of the train. They always pop over,” said Anthony Getz at Wood’s Ice Cream stand. “So it's kind of important to us, specifically because we always want to cater to all the tourists.”

“A lot of people ride that train, up to almost a couple hundred thousand people a year. and I think it would be a devastating loss for our area,” said Behan.

People living in Jim Thorpe agree.

“I think it would be very, very hard for the town to stay afloat without that,” said Judy Brennan.

Businesses Newswatch 16 talked to say the train rides were available during Jim Thorpe Winterfest in February.