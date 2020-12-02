Train ride rolls back into Jim Thorpe

Jim Thorpe says its resolved its dispute with Reading and Northern Railroad over an amusement tax.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The train tracks in downtown Jim Thorpe have been empty since last November.

However, starting Saturday, the train will be back on its tracks.

Jim Thorpe says it has resolved its dispute over an amusement tax with Reading and Northern Railroad.

"I was hoping it would come back but I didn't know it was going to be so soon," said Marilyn Frantz, Penn Forest Township.

Reading and Northern Railroad made the announcement on its website.

Newswatch 16 reached out to borough officials to get details on the agreement. In a statement sent to Newswatch 16, the borough council president said, "The Borough is not prepared to release details about the agreement because there are still details that need to be worked out and paperwork that needs to be done."

Christopher George runs Soundcheck Records on Broadway. He says while he's curious to know the agreement details, he's just happy to hear the train is coming back.

"During the summer months, it's a big draw and it needs to be here, plain and simple," said George.

The train could not have rolled in at a better time because this weekend is Winterfest in Jim Thorpe.

Melissa Strohlein's family runs Big Creek Vineyard and Winery right in downtown Jim Thorpe. She's participating in Winterfest. The event is filled with all kinds of activities and family fun. The train will be an added bonus.

"I cannot tell you as a family that owns a local business how grateful and blessed we feel that they worked something out. The train is a big part of the heart of this town," said Strohlein.

Newswatch 16 also reached out to Northern and Reading Railroad for details on the agreement. We did not hear back.

The borough hopes to have agreement details finalized in the coming months.

Train rides will resume on Saturday during Winterfest.

Reading and Northern Railroad - Passenger Below is an aerial view of the newly constructed Lehigh River Bridge... located at M.P.121.1 on the Reading & Northern mainline near Nesquehoning, Carbon County, PA. In cooperation and jointly working with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the construction of this 450-foot span, ballast deck bridge allows the RBMN to have a progressive rail move from Reading, PA to Scranton, PA.