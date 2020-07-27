Lehigh Gorge train excursions returning to Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The railroad that operates train excursions in Carbon County has announced the return of passenger service to the Jim Thorpe area next month.
The Reading & Northern Railroad will begin the Lehigh Gorge excursions on August 14, according to a release.
Extra cars will be added to allow for empty seats and open-air passenger cars will also be used.
The rail excursions returned to Carbon County earlier this year after an agreement between the railroad and local governments over unpaid amusement taxes.
Reading & Northern will be operating its Lehigh Gorge train on a schedule that will be published on Wednesday, July 29. Tickets will go on sale starting that date for upcoming trips. Please call the passenger department at 570-325-8485 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. for more information.