Lehigh Gorge train excursions returning to Jim Thorpe

Reading & Northern Railroad will bring back the popular train rides with extra precautions against the coronavirus.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The railroad that operates train excursions in Carbon County has announced the return of passenger service to the Jim Thorpe area next month.

The Reading & Northern Railroad will begin the Lehigh Gorge excursions on August 14, according to a release.

Extra cars will be added to allow for empty seats and open-air passenger cars will also be used.

The rail excursions returned to Carbon County earlier this year after an agreement between the railroad and local governments over unpaid amusement taxes.