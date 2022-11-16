Jim Thorpe ready for holiday shoppers

Business owner says it hasn't been easy keeping merchandise in with so many people already holiday shopping.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Packed shelves and racks fill the inside of Naturally Yours on Broadway in Jim Thorpe.

The owner says it hasn't been easy keeping merchandise in with so many people already holiday shopping.

"I'm hearing a lot of 'buying one for you, one for me' type things. So, they're buying for themselves and buying gifts for others, and they're buying everything. Everything from clothing to the little handheld stuff, you know, the personal care items," said June Gaudreau, Naturally Yours owner.

At Soundcheck Records, just a block down, boxes fill the entryway to the store. Vinyl records are hot sellers this season.

"Those are all just to replenish what was sold over the past week or so. A lot of cases coming in, re-stocking the shelves, special orders. The phones this morning, I've been spending most of the morning taking requests for special orders," said Cherie Bachman, an employee at Soundcheck Records.

While the shops on Broadway are quiet for now, come this weekend, they won't be, and business owners tell Newswatch 16 they're ready for the crowds.

"I was running low after last weekend, so I placed several orders, and we got 12 boxes in yesterday," Gaudreau said. "I am expecting another four orders, hopefully by Friday. If not, it will be here in time for Black Friday. I'm getting ready to write up another now, and I just got off the phone with another vendor."

Employees say with the price of everything going up, they were not sure what to expect but are pleasantly surprised.

"It's been a great business. Can't be happier on the amount of customers that are coming in. A lot of individuals are from out of town — New York, New Jersey, coming in from all over," Bachman said.

If you plan to shop for the holidays, business owners advise you to do it sooner rather than later.