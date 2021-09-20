Jim Thorpe ready for busy fall season

The first day of Fall is on Wednesday and the season of pumpkin spice and everything nice is a busy time for one borough in Carbon County.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The summer wind is still blowing, the trees are still green and serene, too here in downtown Jim Thorpe.

Delia and Edward Woods from Middletown, New York were waiting to take a train ride.

Ed can't believe where the time has gone with signs of Fall slowly sneaking in.

"It was 40 something degrees this morning. Then it was 58 within an hour. So yeah. I mean we love this, we love all weather just to get out in fresh air," said Edward Woods, Middletown, New York.

Jim Thorpe is a hot spot for Fall. The first day of the new season is Wednesday.

Once the trees start to change colors, crowds roll in and stroll into businesses along Broadway.

Randall Sellers owns Seller's Books.

"I am really pumped for fall foliage. We get people coming here from all over the country, the world really for fall foliage. There's barely a break at all," said Randall Sellers, Seller's Books.

Another big event that's sure to bring a lot of people to downtown Jim Thorpe this fall, the fall festival. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic but it's back on this year and scheduled to start next month.

"It's been really touch and go for the last year and a half. We've been pretty safe here. Lots of people coming to town, people want to get outside and carry on. Jim Thorpe is the kind of place you can come to and be outside, safely outside," said Sellers.

The Fall Foliage Festival brings fun for the whole family with scenic train rides, handmade arts and crafts, food, free live music, children's activities, spooky ghost tours, and other seasonal specials.