Jim Thorpe Area School District moves to online learning

Jim Thorpe Area School District officials planned for school to be out for the rest of the year. Students started learning online this week.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Remote learning is underway at Jim Thorpe Area School District.

It started Tuesday and will stay this way throughout the rest of the school year. This after Governor Tom Wolf announced all schools will stay closed for the rest of the academic year.

"We anticipated at Jim Thorpe that we were going to be more than likely shut down until the end of the school year so our continuity of the education plan and our planned instruction accounts for us essentially finishing out the school year with an E-Learning Platform," said Superintendent John Rushefski, Jim Thorpe Area School District.

Rushefski tells Newswatch 16, students in Kindergarten through 12th grade, are expected to participate in online classes and complete assigned learning activities.

"We do have 'office hours' with teachers from 9 to 12 and then our teachers are doing professional development and collaboration in the afternoon. Essentially Math, English, Social Studies, Science, those are about a half-hour a piece throughout the day," said Rushefski.

Students also have to submit attendance using a specified building form by 9 p.m. Students not submitting attendance through the form will be marked as absent.

There's also a section that asks students how they are feeling. Rushefski says this is a way to make sure their mental well being is intact.

"We want to make sure our students emotional well being is certainly being met and if we see a series of students indicating that they are not in a good mental state, we will have guidance counselors and other staff reach out to those students to make sure they are doing okay," said Rushefski.