Irish Fest in Jim Thorpe postponed due to coronavirus concerns

The event celebrating all things Irish replaced the annual St. Patrick's Parade two years ago.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Irish flags and shamrocks adorn storefront windows along Broadway inJim Thorpe. The decor was all ready to go for this weekend's Irish Fest and Ale Trail.

However, because of coronavirus concerns, the event has been postponed.

"I think it's a disappointment. We all look forward to Irish Fest especially all the little shops around town. It's one of our big openers of the season," Susan Welebob said.

Irish Fest replaced the St. Patrick's Parade in the borough two years ago after the parade was permanently canceled.

Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency President James Dougher says while the decision to postpone was difficult, it had to be done.

"As a precautionary mode, we are trying not to create that large environment where the coronavirus, at least how it's been explained to us by the CDC and PA Department of Health, that large environment creates a larger possibility of spreading the virus," Dougher said.

Jim Thorpe by no means is shutting down. Bars, restaurants, and stores will still stay open. It's just planned activities that have been put on hold.

Businesses that will be open this weekend are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of staff and patrons.

"Everything in here has been wiped down by hand over the last three days, inside and out. We have hand sanitizers everywhere. Staff are bringing their own, some even made some because they couldn't get any at stores. It's nothing to take lightly but at the same time, businesses do need to stay open," said Mark Behan, Molly Maguires Pub.