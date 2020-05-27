Investigating a tragedy in Carbon County

An investigation involving the deaths of three people on the 600 block of Patterson Street in Lansford is still going on.

LANSFORD, Pa. — "When I look at the house I just grieve over what happened, whatever the story is, it has to be sad, you know and that they couldn't get help, you know where every their problem was," said Donna Neighbor of victims.

Residents say this area of Lansford is normally relatively quiet, however, on Tuesday tragedy hit the home on the 600 block of Patterson Street.

Lansford police say they received a third-party 911 call around 2:30 in the afternoon reporting a possible suicide at this home.

Police say the call is believed to come from the children's grandmother on the father's side.

Police found a man, woman, and young girl, all decreased. It's unclear where they were found inside the home.

Two boys were found safe and unharmed. People who knew the victims tell us they were all members of the same family:

"The Oldest one is 17 and her youngest one is 11. 11 is severely autistic and he is not taking this, cause he was attached to his 9-year-old sister," said Joyce Schwartz.

Joyce Schwartz, who manages the property tells Newswatch 16, that the boys who survived are now staying with the grandmother in Philadelphia.

Residents who live in the area and people who knew the family say they were quiet and kept to themselves.

"That's the ironic part. Nothing. It was a quiet, quiet house and sometimes you wouldn't think that they lived there again because you never see anybody coming and going," said Virginia Mastrangelo.