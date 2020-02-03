Interstate 80 exit in the Poconos closed for months

LAKE HARMONY, Pa. — An Interstate 80 exit in Carbon County is set to be closed for months.
The on-and off-ramps of Interstate 80 in Kidder Township for the PA Turnpike/Lake Harmony (exit 277) will remain closed through May 21 for paving work.
There will also be a lane restriction on Interstate 80 near the exits.
PennDOT has detours in place:
- Drivers wishing to access I-80 west from the PA Turnpike will be detoured on Route 940 west to Route 534 south to I-80 west;
- Drivers wishing to access I-80 east from the PA Turnpike will be detoured on Route 940 east to Route 115 south to I-80 east;
- Drivers wishing to access the PA Turnpike from interstate 80 will be detoured at Exit 274 to Route 534 north to Route 940 east to PA Turnpike.
