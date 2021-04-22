Improving safety along the waterfront in Lehighton

The plan is to add a 6-foot wide walkway, crosswalk, curb extensions, along with ramps and signs along Sgt. Stanley Hoffman Boulevard and Lehigh Drive.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Wider walkways and safer crosswalks are two of the proposed upgrades along Lehighton's waterfront.

The borough was awarded $250,000 in state funding to improve pedestrian safety and traffic.

"Having some of the funds distributed to other areas around Carbon County is great because then more people can come and explore other areas, and then they can see the different businesses that are here as well," said Rebecca Akins.

The plan is to add a 6-foot wide walkway, crosswalk, curb extensions, ramps, and signs along Sgt. Stanley Hoffman Boulevard, Lehigh Drive, and the D&L Trail.

It will also help connect the businesses in this section of the community to the downtown district.

Sharon Elder and Jo Schonberger walk the trail nearly every day. They say it's a dangerous intersection and agree with the proposed safety changes.

"I think it's great, you know, it promotes safety in the area, and you can't beat that," said Elder.

In addition to making the intersection safer, the plan also includes removing the left-turn lane to give people more space to walk.

"People never go the speed limit on this road ever, so having that could definitely improve it maybe then too people will slow down, you know to be more mindful of what's going on around them inside of treating this like it's a highway," Akins says.

Folks walking on the trail say they hope the new safety changes will attract more people to use the waterfront.