Carbon County

Hours-long standoff ends with one in custody in Carbon County

A neighbor said the standoff started around 4 a.m. on Saturday.
NESQUEHONING, Pa. — State police were involved in a hours-long standoff in Carbon County.

A neighbor told Newswatch 16 the standoff started around 4 a.m. on Saturday along Yard Street in Nesquehoning. 

State police were calling to the man inside the home.

According to neighbors, a woman was taken from the home in an ambulance but there's no word on what happened to her.

A man was taken into custody a few hours later.

State police have not said if he will face any charges after the standoff in Carbon County.