Hours-long standoff ends with one in custody in Carbon County

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — State police were involved in a hours-long standoff in Carbon County.
A neighbor told Newswatch 16 the standoff started around 4 a.m. on Saturday along Yard Street in Nesquehoning.
State police were calling to the man inside the home.
According to neighbors, a woman was taken from the home in an ambulance but there's no word on what happened to her.
A man was taken into custody a few hours later.
State police have not said if he will face any charges after the standoff in Carbon County.