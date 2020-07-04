Homicide investigation underway in Carbon County

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A homicide investigation is underway in Carbon County.
Police were called to Van Doren Mews in Penn Forest Township near Jim Thorpe a little after 8 p.m. on Monday.
Officials say 58-year-old Kenneth Knibiehly from Blakeslee was shot to death.
Police have not said what led to the shooting. They have not said if there is a suspect. They have not said if anyone is in custody.
All they will say is the investigation is ongoing and they will release more information when it becomes available.
State police did put out a plea for help. If you know anything about that deadly shooting Monday night in Penn Forest Township, state police want you to give them a call.