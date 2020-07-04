Homicide investigation underway in Carbon County

A 58-year-old man was shot to death in Penn Forest Township.

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A homicide investigation is underway in Carbon County.

Police were called to Van Doren Mews in Penn Forest Township near Jim Thorpe a little after 8 p.m. on Monday.

Officials say 58-year-old Kenneth Knibiehly from Blakeslee was shot to death.

Police have not said what led to the shooting. They have not said if there is a suspect. They have not said if anyone is in custody.

All they will say is the investigation is ongoing and they will release more information when it becomes available.