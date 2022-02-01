Holiday light display held in Jim Thorpe

Sunday night was the final night for the drive-through holiday light display at Mauch Chunk Lake Park in Jim Thorpe.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Folks were able to squeeze in one last dose of holiday cheer in Carbon County.

Sunday night was the final night for the drive-through holiday light display at Mauch Chunk Lake Park in Jim Thorpe.

Lights at the Lake is hosted by Raising the House.

Money raised will help the organization expand its impact on students and their families within the Palmerton Area School District.

Families stayed warm and cozy in their cars and were asked to tune in to a radio station that played music to enhance the experience.

"The young kids are so excited when they see the lights, and they come up, and wishing everyone a happy holidays and Merry Christmas. So it does spread the joy to the area. We don't have a lot of this kind of thing in the area, so it is something new to our neck of the woods," said Adrianne Allen, President of Raising the House.

The organization says the light display was so successful this past year; it will return in December.