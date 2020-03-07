Historic Palmerton mansion on the market

The place was built in the 1800s and is listed at $375,000.

PALMERTON, Pa. — If you've driven on Route 248 near the Palmerton exit or downtown, there's a chance you've seen the mansion on the hill.

The historic Marshall Mansion, built in 1880, has been vacant for at least five years.

The place hit the real estate market last Thursday and has already received one offer.

Realtor Cass Chies, who listed the home, believes it needs to go the right person.

"So many people have wanted to view this incredible mansion that I hope that it's an investor with deep, deep pockets, and then can restore it, renovate it, restore it, and then turn it back to the community, turn it back to the heritage of Palmerton," said Chies.

The three-acre property is listed at $375,000 and the home needs some work.

The main house, restored in 1956, consists of four bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and features 10-foot ceilings and parquet floors throughout the downstairs.

There is also a separate guest house.

"Obviously, it needs some restoration, but an all in all its a stately home. You don't see them like this anymore," Monica Sellers of Slatington said.

One of the highlights of the home is being able to stand on the front porch and enjoy the view.

While the home needs some TLC to bring it back to its original charm, those who have seen the home say the potential for what can be done at the mansion is endless.