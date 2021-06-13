Hill climb kicks off in Carbon County

Drivers across the east coast come to Weatherly to be timed as they speed up aptly named Hill Street in the borough.

WEATHERLY, Pa. — This past year has been an uphill climb for all of us, and in Weatherly this weekend, there was a celebration of the horsepower that got us to the other side.

"There's just so many spectators and people who get excited about the cars. It's just a lot of fun. It's a great feeling to be back at this after last year," said Amanda McCafferty of Bethel Park.

This is McCafferty's first time racing in the Weatherly Hill Climb. Drivers from across the east coast come here to be timed as they speed up aptly named Hill Street in the borough.

"It's a little nerve-wracking, but, for me, it's just learning the car. I don't normally drive stick shift, so a big part of that has been learning the car, getting up the hill. It's been fun. It's been really exciting," said McCafferty.

The event attracts people who love to watch the racing and some who just like to look at all the cars.

"I love seeing the details of the cars. There's some great special cars here that you can see some great special detail and hard work, it's not just about speed, just love of cars," said Chris Minnick of Florida.

The Hill Climb is free to attend, but several schools and non-profits cook breakfast and lunch for the spectators and racers.

The race was canceled last year, and folks in Carbon County say it's great to have everyone back.