Hiker dies after falling off trail in Carbon County

A hiker is dead after falling at Glen Onoko Falls trail in Carbon County on Sunday.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Officials say it happened just after 10 a.m. at the Glen Onoko Falls near Jim Thorpe.

The 72-year-old woman fell and was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Officials say she was part of a hiking club out of Philadelphia.

The Glen Onoko Falls trail has been closed since May 1 of 2019 due to unsafe conditions.

In June of 2019, a woman was fined after by-passing the closure and falling off the trail.

It took first responders hours to pull her to safety.