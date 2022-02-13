x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Carbon County

Hiker dies after falling off trail in Carbon County

A hiker is dead after falling at Glen Onoko Falls trail in Carbon County on Sunday.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Officials say it happened just after 10 a.m. at the Glen Onoko Falls near Jim Thorpe.

The 72-year-old woman fell and was taken to a hospital where she later died. 

Officials say she was part of a hiking club out of Philadelphia.

The Glen Onoko Falls trail has been closed since May 1 of 2019 due to unsafe conditions.

In June of 2019, a woman was fined after by-passing the closure and falling off the trail.

It took first responders hours to pull her to safety. 

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.   

In Other News

Hiker dies after falling off trail in Carbon County