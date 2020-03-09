High school athletes react to governor allowing some spectators at youth sporting events

There are restrictions for the number of people that can attend games: 25 for indoor games and 250 for outdoor games.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was an afternoon of practice for several teams at the Lehighton Area School District.



News that Governor Wolf will now allow spectators at youth sporting events, including high school games, has these student-athletes thrilled.



For the seniors on the football team, this is a huge deal as this is their last season



"Having fans really gives us that motivation, that make a big play, gets you energized,” said senior Zach Hunicker. “So just having parents, fans and what not there, really just gets the team going, gets them hype, ready to play.”



"The best part of about football game to me is the atmosphere, having the crowd, the band, the cheerleader and then the excitement,” said senior Michael Yaekel.



Juniors Alyssa Myers and Brittney Bartasavege are on the girls' soccer team.



"Especially when you have your parents and other loved ones supporting you, you know you're playing somebody,” said Myers.



"It does really hype you up when you're parents are there, cheering you on and all your fans, I think that's part of it,” said Bartasavege.



However, while the governor is allowing spectators to attend youth sporting events, there are restrictions to the number of people: 25 people can attend indoor games and 250 for outdoor games.

The governor says those who do attend sporting events must wear a mask and must social distance.