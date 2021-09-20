Hazardous material training in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — First responders trained for a worst-case scenario Monday evening in Carbon County.
The training helped them prepare in case of a hazardous materials release.
The Carbon County Emergency Management Agency organized the exercise at Panther Creek Energy Facility in Nesquehoning.
Four different fire companies, plus the Lehighton ambulance company, and facility workers at Panther Creek participated in the training.
"The place to meet each other isn't at the incident. It's for now. It's to have a drill, have an exercise. Everybody meet each other and learn how each different agency works together so you get a run-through, you get a dry run so that you're more prepared if and when it really happens," said Mark Naleski, Emergency Management Director for Carbon County.
Officials in Carbon County say this type of training is the key to ensuring a smooth response if a real disaster occurs.