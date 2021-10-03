Harvest festival held in Gilbert

The festival started on Friday and wrapped up Sunday night.

GILBERT, Pa. — There was a celebration of all the fall season has to offer on Sunday in the Poconos.

The Carbon County Fair Harvest Festival wrapped up Sunday night at the West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert.

Families came out over the course of the weekend to decorate pumpkins, shop from local craft vendors, and check out some live music.

There were also live wood-carving demonstrations.

"Well, I came with my friend. She likes country line dancing, and she likes the music. I just, I love being outside in the fall and crafts. Chinese auction is always fun," said Audrey Rehrig of Lehighton.

The festival also included some of everyone's favorite and irresistible fair foods.