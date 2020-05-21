Grocery store shoppers given extra special surprise

Employees said it felt good to give back during these especially difficult times.

PALMERTON, Pa. — Many people are struggling to afford groceries these days, but shoppers at one grocery store in Carbon County got quite the surprise.

More than 100 people had their groceries paid for on Tuesday at Country Harvest Family Markets in Palmerton.

During the grocery store's designated hours for older people and those with compromised immune systems, the tab was covered!

"A bunch of us were shocked. I had one customer who was shopping for a disabled vet who was really excited to be able to tell him she got his groceries for free," Cashier Kim Ellis said.

Shoppers from 8-9 A.M. were handed a flyer at the cash register letting them know Carbon County Community Foundation paid for their groceries.

Country Harvest was able to throw in an additional discount as well.

"This certainly helped out for those who are most at need, I believe, in our community. The people who are elderly and the people who are immune compromised," Co-owner Chris Anthony said.

This donation comes at a time when many perishable items have gone up in price.

In some cases, employees said meat has gone up three to four times what it used to be just a couple of months ago.

"It's tough. I can see it in the faces of my customers when they come in and they see what a hamburger costs or see what a chicken costs," Anthony said.

During these difficult times, employees said it was especially nice to give their customers a little extra support.

"It just felt really good to do. It made people's days and a lot of people left really happy," Ellis said.