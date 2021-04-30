'Green season' begins this weekend a Blue Mountain Resort

Summit adventure park, camping, glamping, Blue Burn hiking trail, and outdoor fitness classes return this weekend, including the new sunrise course.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Blue Mountain Resort near Palmerton are zipping into green season at full speed.

After opening a month behind schedule last spring, the resort is opening on time this year.

"One of the things that have been proved this whole pandemic to be safe is the outdoors and we've just been so fortunate to be able to provide an outlet for people to leave their homes and feel safe doing something outside of their houses," said Ashley Seier, the resort's marking director.

Guests can expect similar COVID-19 protocols.

Inside the resort, masks must be worn, social distancing should be followed, and sanitizing stations can be found throughout the building.

If you are fully vaccinated, the resort is not requiring you to wear a face mask on any of the outdoor activities. However, they are asking that you socially distance yourself from those who are not a part of your party.

"It's been a tough time recently to try and find safe ways to get outdoors and find a way to spend time with friends. I'm a college student and this summer I'm looking forward to my friends and we can come home, and we can maybe try zip lining or do some of the ropes courses, and I think it's just going to be great for everyone around here," said Emily Gethen of Jonas.

Restaurant owners near the resort are anticipating heavy foot traffic, like in previous years.

"In the summer, we see a lot of people come down from the mountain, whether they're from the area or tourists, and then also in the wintertime, we get a lot of snowboarders and skiers. They eat some food and hang out," said Reece Lewis, an employee at Berlinsville Hotel.

All outdoor activities will be open from May through October.

As green season begins, the resort is looking to hire some extra hands.