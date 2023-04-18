State funding coming to Asa Packer Mansion

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Jim Thorpe was awarded $300,000 in state grant funding toward renovations to the historic Asa Packer Mansion.
The mansion has been an attraction in Jim Thorpe since 1956.
"This is a home that is a jewel. This is a time capsule. We have to tell people that the Asa Packer mansion is not a restoration, it's a preservation, and that is what we're trying to do, is preserve the home for future generations," said Ava Bretzik, Asa Packer Mansion curator.
The borough of Jim Thorpe also received $750,000 for improvements to High Street.
