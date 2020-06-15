GoFundMe campaign underway for child hit and killed by a car

A 3-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car last week in Carbon County. Her family is trying to raise money to pay for funeral expenses.

LANSFORD, Pa. — "Time. What we all take for granted. None of us realize just how lucky we are. Then one day this horrible accident happens and you lose someone so perfectly innocent and beautiful with so much life ahead," said Tammy Creveling, Lansford.

Creveling wrote this post on Facebook, just a day after she lost her granddaughter.

Three-year-old Vanna Rose Creveling was hit by a car last Tuesday in Lansford along East Bertsch Street.

Police said the girl was outside with her father at the time and ran out into the road.

"It's mortifying. There's really no words for it. I am lost for words really. It's horrible. It's like, it's the worst thing you can ever imagine and you can't really even imagine it if you didn't experience it," said Creveling.

The driver stayed behind and called 911.

Vanna's father took her to a nearby hospital where she later died.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the girl's family to try and pay for funeral expenses.

"I am forever grateful. I am so blessed and so happy for all the support that my son and his wife have had. Thank you to everyone. I mean that with all my heart," said Creveling.

Creveling said her family knows tragedy all too well.

"Twenty-seven years ago, my husband and I suffered a tragedy and lost our son who was three and a half years old at the time. Vanna's dad, my son and my son that passed away were very close as Vanna and her siblings," said Creveling.