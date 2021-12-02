Gearing up for ski season at Blue Mountain Ski Resort

After a busy season last winter, a ski resort in Carbon County hopes for a repeat year. Here's more on what to expect this year at Blue Mountain.

PALMERTON, Pa. — The ski season gets underway Friday, December 3, at Blue Mountain Ski Resort near Palmerton with 6 trails open.

Snow groomers have been hard at work preparing the slopes for guests.

Workers say they'll be limiting the number of people on the mountain again this year.

After having to do so that last year because of the pandemic, they say it gives more people time on the slopes not waiting in long lines.

"You know with CODIV one of the positives are that people really discovered the outdoors and we're hoping that you know people still remember that love for being outside, and hopefully they found love skiing and will be back the season to do it again we should have a record number of season passes saw this year so we're just getting another busy season," said Ashley Seier, Blue Mountain's Marketing Director.

Eight-hour lift tickets for this weekend are already sold out, but four-hour tickets are still available.

As for season passes, they're tapped out for the entire season.

You must buy tickets online at this link.

The mountain has been making snow for roughly two weeks.

While come flakes have been flying, the mountain manager says mother nature just hasn't fully been on their side ahead of opening weekend.

"The cold air just hasn't come in yet and we've been doing the best we can with what we have. We've been putting out anywhere around five or six thousand gallons of water a minute onto the hill and we do have snow for opening on Friday but the snow is here. It's a lot thinner than we'd like. The lifts are ready to turn and we're ready to go," said manager Robert Taylor.