Future of St. John Neumann Regional in doubt

Financial struggles and dwindling enrollment could close the only remaining Catholic school in Carbon County.

SLATINGTON, Pa. — Parents of students at St. John Neumann Regional School in Palmerton received a letter last week from the three parishes that sponsor the school.

The letter included information about financial struggles and dwindling enrollment numbers and noted that the future of the school that is now in limbo.

"In our county, there's going to be two new hospitals which are going to bring new families, lots of new children and lots of new opportunities. I hate that we would live in a community where we would have to tell a new family coming in, the nearest choice for them as an alternative to public education is almost an hour away," said parent Kelly Erickson.

The Diocese of Allentown is doing a feasibility study to determine if this campus and its sister location in Slatington could stay open.

The school serves kindergarten through eighth grade.

For parents, the news is causing concern, especially since students have developed friendships and trust with teachers.

"You'd be amazed to see what comes out of these kids, what these teachers do for these kids. It's amazing, it really is. These teachers really give their hearts to this," said parent Daniel Shortell.

Parents say, aside from personal reasons, this is the last remaining Catholic school in Carbon County. Instead of just closing it, they hope the diocese looks at other options instead.

"There's other options. consolidate churches, do what you have to do so we can keep one church and keep our school open," said parent Delia Apollo.