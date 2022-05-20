Fundraiser in Carbon County benefits student activities

The Race for Brilliance event is back after being canceled the last couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — About 1,000 students from the Lehighton Area School District were covered in color for this year's, Race for Brilliance fundraiser at the Middle School.

"In the new Elementary center, we've only had one race before everything was canceled. So this is the first year back. So our kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd grade have never seen this before, so they're super excited," said Nicole Collier-Dick, PTO President.

The students, kindergarten through 5th grade, played water games, corn hole, and danced, with the color race as the main event.

Nicole Collier-Dick is the Lehighton Area Elementary Center PTO President.

She says the event funds all the fun activities for students throughout the year.

"Our field trips are at no cost to our families. We also do a Christmas present, which is usually a trip to the movie theater. We do all kinds of events throughout the years Christmas parties, daddy-daughter dances, and mother-son events. We have several and this funds the whole thing," said Collier-Dick.

Alot of the activities for the kids were fun, but others like this one from the Lehighton Outdoor center are teaching kids about water safety.

"We're talking about river safety, life jacket use. A lot of these kids grew up around water. There's water everywhere around this vicinity. It's very likely they would swim, tube, you know, boat," said Jerry McAward, with Jim Thorpe River Adventures.

"Everyone's just overwhelmed with gratitude to be out and mingling, and it's been a lot of fun to see the kid's faces," Collier-Dick said.

The year's event raised $55,000 for the kids.