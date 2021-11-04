Fundraiser helps fire victims in Carbon County

The deadly fire happened last month in Lansford.

LANSFORD, Pa. — Car lovers got together on Saturday night in Carbon County to help out a family affected by a devastating fire last month.

Folks gathered at the Lansford Pool to show off their cars, trucks, and bikes. Participants paid an entry fee and were also asked to drop off donations for the Honey family.

Johnathan Honey was killed when his home in Lansford caught fire last month. His wife Kierstyn and their three children were all injured in the fire.

Johnathan loved cars, so his friends thought this was a way to raise money for his family and honor him at the same time.

"I came around the corner up there, and the lump in my stomach was there because there was just so many people here, and I couldn't believe it. I was happy because it showed the car community isn't a bunch of idiots. That we can come together for the right reasons," said Andrew Proambo of Lansford.