Fundraiser held for fallen firefighters

The fundraiser was held at the Lansford American Legion Post 123 along West Ridge Street Sunday afternoon.

LANSFORD, Pa. — A fundraiser to benefit families of fallen firefighters was held Sunday in Carbon County.

Back in December, Assistant Chief Zachary Paris and Firefighter Marvin Gruber of the New Tripoli Fire Department lost their lives battling a fire in Schuylkill County.

The fundraiser at the American Legion Post 123 on West Ridge Street in Lansford had over 100 basket raffles and other prizes to win.

Organizers say they are glad to be able to help.

"Our commander here at the Lansford Legion is a full-time firefighter. He has two young kids at home, a fiance, and lots of my close friends are firefighters who were at that fire definitely took a toll on them, and they're first responders. They don't hesitate to help, so we should help them as well," said Ashly McArdle, American Legion Post 123.

All proceeds will be split between the two families of the fallen firefighters.