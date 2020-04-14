Front line workers fill up for free at Carbon County gas station

Penn Forest Plaza Sunoco offering free gas to health care workers and first responders

JIM THORPE, Pa. — $1.94 a gallon - that's a price that might persuade you to fill up your tank, even if you have nowhere to go right now.

But for health care workers and first responders who pull in to the Penn Forest Plaza Sunoco, the price is even lower.

"They're our heroes right now, without a doubt," said John Martin, a customer at the Sunoco station near Jim Thorpe.

And they're getting a hero's welcome at this gas station.

The manager, Andy Day, is letting health care workers and first responders pump gas for free during the COVID-19 pandemic. All they have to do is show their employee ID or badge.

"I think that's a brave thing to do financially because it's not always guaranteed, but you know, gas is always needed. So that's just awesome that he or she has the money to do that. It's just wonderful," said Brenna Covelens of Jim Thorpe.

When the owner of All-Points Towing Recovery & Service Center, which is just down the road from the gas station, heard about the effort to help health care workers and first responders, he jumped at the chance to help out too.

"It means everything. I mean, everyone's going through the same pandemic. We're all fighting for business, we're all fighting for our lives, you know, and they're the ones that are, you know, the biggest fight, more or less, and whatever we can do to help them continue what they're doing," said Jared Hoffman, owner of All-Points Towing.

Hoffman donated $1,500 to the Sunoco to help keep the free gas flowing.

He wants to help not only the fire companies and ambulance services that are losing fundraising dollars but also the gas station itself. Hoffman says the Sunoco has seen a drop in customers, now that fewer people are on the roads.

"And then, I'm hoping, more people join in and help us wherever they can go I know a lot of people don't have the money and stuff right now if you don't they're all running on "E", you know, I mean, but every little bit helps," said Hoffman.