Weatherly man accused of opening and using a credit card under the name of a school's alumni association.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A man is accused of forgery and other charges for stealing money from an alumni organization at a high school in Carbon County.

Investigators say Todd Gimbi of Weatherly opened and used a bank credit card in the name of the Weatherly Area High School Alumni Association between October of 2018 and November of 2019