Food shoppers opt for farmer's markets

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Some food shoppers are opting to hit the local farmer's market rather than brave the long lines at grocery stores.

We found people at The Lehighton Downtown Winter Market getting some essentials.

An organizer tells Newswatch 16 shoppers have not been staying away because of the coronavirus.

Several vendors were sold out early Saturday morning.

"If they needed meat, dairy products, chicken, beef, pork, everything else. It's here," Bambi Elsasser, Lehighton.