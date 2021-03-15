One dead, four injured after fire in Lansford

Flames broke out around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

LANSFORD, Pa. — A man is dead following a fire in Lansford.

Officials say four others were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

The flames broke out at a home along Bertsch Street around 4:30 p.m.

Neighbors rushed trying to help and put out the fire.

Officials have not said what caused the fire, but believe it started on the first floor.

The double-block home is considered a total loss.

The Red Cross will be assisting one of the families involved.