One dead, four injured after fire in Lansford

LANSFORD, Pa. — A man is dead following a fire in Lansford.
Officials say four others were taken to a hospital for their injuries.
The flames broke out at a home along Bertsch Street around 4:30 p.m.
Neighbors rushed trying to help and put out the fire.
Officials have not said what caused the fire, but believe it started on the first floor.
The double-block home is considered a total loss.
The Red Cross will be assisting one of the families involved.
This is a developing story - please check back for updates.