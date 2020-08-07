Flagstaff Ballroom on auctioning block

Flagstaff ballroom hit the auction block at midnight on Tuesday and those who live in the area hope whoever buys it restores it to the community!

JIM THORPE, Pa. — A landmark in Carbon County just hit the auction block and is now for sale to the highest bidder.

Perched high atop a mountain in Jim Thorpe, sits the old Flagstaff Ballroom and for the right price, the property could be yours.

After sitting vacant for the past couple of years, the property hit the auction block at midnight on Tuesday.

With stunning panoramic views, and over 9-thousand square feet complete with an event center, the potential is endless.

"I think it's an amazing opportunity for the right company or business to come in there and create something amazing for our area," said Kathy Henderson, Director of Economic Development.

Bidding on the property currently sits at 6-hundred thousand and the listing agent says he expects it to go up.

He believes it's worth about 1.7 million.

People who were on the mountain enjoying its views are shocked that in all this time, no one bought it sooner.

"We just heard it was up for auction, we heard before this that it was for sale and we couldn't figure out why no one would have scooped up a property like this, because it looks like its prime location," said Tegan Enoff of York.

Newswatch 16 spoke to the owner off camera and he says while he's ready to move on, he does wish the next owner of Flagstaff the best of luck.

"I think it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone to uh to come in and either restore or renovate the um existing ballroom the buildings that are up there."

Bidders who are interested in the property must register through Crexi, the listing service.

Bidding on the property ends Thursday and the listing agent says if the reserve price is met, the property could change owners within a month.