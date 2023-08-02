Raffling off a fire truck in Carbon County

A 1989 used fire truck from the Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Company is now on the market, and for $100, it could be yours.

PALMERTON, Pa. — Leather seats, good tread on the tires, low mileage, and garage kept. A 1989 used fire truck from the Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Company is now on the market, and for $100, it could be yours.

"You could make it a beer truck. You can make it a tailgating truck. You could make it a tool truck for you guys that have garages. Farmers could use it. Contractors that need water. I mean, there are a lot of endless opportunities," said Brent Green, fireman.

The fire company near Palmerton is raffling off this KME Renegade Pumper/Tanker.

If you're interested in it, you'll have to act fast. The fire company is only selling 200 tickets.

"We thought this would be a really cool idea to go out and dispose of this truck and give it another life. The truck definitely has a lot of life in it and a lot of opportunity. So we wanted to do something unique and different," Greene said.

The truck was purchased from Citizen's Fire Company in Weatherly to serve as an interim piece of apparatus while the fire company waits for the delivery of their new 2024 tanker. That's expected in about a month.

"We've taken it to many fires. Many brush fires. It has a deck gun up on top, and we utilize that sometimes when we can't reach up a mountain," said Larry Arner, Board of Directors.

As cool as it may be to own your own fire truck. Firefighters here say all the money raised is going right back into the fire company and community.

"That's what we wanted to do. That it's something that's not just a fundraiser to go out and just raise money for something that. Obviously, it's going for the new truck, and it's going to help us, help the community," Green said.

Ticket sales will stop when the department sells 200 tickets or on October 23rd, the date of the drawing. The winner will have to pick up the truck.