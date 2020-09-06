Fire department mourns loss of one of their own after volunteer dies in ATV wreck

Kimberly Kraus is being remembered for her 16 years of devotion to the Harwood Fire Company.

HAZLETON, Pa. — 30-year-old Kimberly Kraus of Hazleton was a volunteer at Harwood Fire Company for more than half of her life.

Now, the department displays a black mourning bunting in her remembrance.

She was killed over the weekend in an ATV crash in Carbon County.

State police said 42-year-old Joseph Reese was drunk while driving that ATV.

Kraus was thrown off the ATV, along with a juvenile who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Reese now faces charges of homicide by DUI.

"She was here constantly helping anything we could do with the fundraisers, cooking in the kitchen, out here serving food, serving drinks. Never had to ask. She was always here to help out," Deputy Chief Michael McMahon said.

A few members of the fire department were camping with Kraus when the wreck happened. They had to perform CPR on her.

Her best friend, Jocelyn Roslevich heard about the crash on an emergency scanner.

"I actually found out through our 911 system and I was trying to call them to get a hold of them just to make sure they were okay, and then they called me back and we went out to help her out," Roslevich said.

Ten members of the fire department are also members of Kraus' family.

"We're bringing in a team from Northeast EMS counsel. They're going to be here to talk to our responders that are also their family members to speak with them and help them get through this grieving process," McMahon said.

Harwood Fire Department is also raising money to help Kraus' family during this difficult time.